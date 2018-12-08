Pakistani-American artist Ambreen Butt's latest work inspires women to 'make a mark'

Pakistani-American artist Ambreen Butt’s s immaculate artwork titled ‘Mark My Words’ featuring contemporary female protagonists and political subject matter was presented on display at the National Museum of Women in the Arts on Friday.

Trained in traditional Indian and Persian miniature painting, the distinct artwork explores issues women all across the globe combat on a daily basis. These include oppression, violence and the role of art as social commentary.

The exhibition showcases Ambreen’s systematic controlled gestures, patterns, and symbols that generate organic and fluid movement.

To be presented to the world from December 7 – April 14, 2019, the five-month exhibition comprises incredible drawing techniques such as drawing, stitching, staining, etching, and gluing as she inspires the women of the society at large to make a mark.