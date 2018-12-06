Priyanka responds to The Cut article, calling it “random things”

India woke up to an article today by a New York-based magazine, called The Cut, on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and their recent wedding that called the actress a 'global scam artist'.



Priyanka and Nick, who got married on December 1 in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace, are in the media spotlight across the globe.

Priyanka has reportedly responded to the article, says that she does not want to react to such “random things”. “I don’t even want to react or comment. It’s not even in my stratosphere. I’m in a happy place at this moment. These kinds of random things can’t disturb it”, the Quantico star told local media.

As soon as the article appeared on internet, several artists responded in angst, calling it “inappropriate”, “disgusting” and “sexist”. Among them were Priyanka’s brother-in-law, DNCE’s lead singer, Joe Jonas and sister-in-law, Game of Thrones star, Sophie Turner.

Taking to Twitter, Joe wrote: “This is disgusting. @TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next.”

The Cut article said many ugly things about the newlywed couple. The article then later took down and the editor apologized for it.

A note on The Cut read: “Last night, the Cut published a post about Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s relationship that shouldn’t have gone up. We’ve received dozens of messages from readers expressing their anger. We want you to know that we hear you and we’re sorry. The whole piece missed the mark. There is no good explanation for this other than human error and poor judgment. This was a mistake, and we apologize to our readers and to Priyanka and Nick.”