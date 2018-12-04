Hafeez decides to retire from Test cricket

ABU DHABI: Veteran cricketer Mohammad Hafeez on Tuesday announced to retire from Test cricket after the ongoing third and final match against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi.

"I feel time is up," said Hafeez. "I am announcing my retirement and feel happy that I worked hard in my career."

He has informed the selectors that he wanted to focus on his limited-overs career.

Hafeez announced his decision after he had managed only 39 runs in four innings and went wicketless against New Zealand.

The 38-year-old struggling Pakistan opener was under heavy pressure as he managed just 66 runs in seven innings since scoring a hundred against Australia in Dubai last month following his recall to five-day cricket series against New Zealand.

He decided to say goodbye to Test cricket after being dismissed for naught in the very first over by New Zealand pace bowler Trent Boult on second day of the third and final Test here on Tuesday.

The allrounder had managed only 39 runs in four innings and went wicketless in the current series against New Zealand.

The Abu Dhabi Test is Hafeez´s 55th since making his debut against Bangladesh in Karachi in 2003. He has so far scored 3644 runs with ten hundreds and 12 half centuries.