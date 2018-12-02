Russia, Saudi agree to renew oil output cuts: Putin

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Buenos Aires: President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that Russia and OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia had agreed to renew a pact on oil production cuts, as crude prices slump on global markets.
Following talks at a G20 summit with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Putin said "we have agreed to extend our agreement."
