Sat Dec 01, 2018
December 2, 2018

Russia, Saudi agree to renew oil output cuts: Putin

Buenos Aires: President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that Russia and OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia had agreed to renew a pact on oil production cuts, as crude prices slump on global markets.

Following talks at a G20 summit with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Putin said "we have agreed to extend our agreement."

