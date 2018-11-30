Pakistani rupee firms to 136 per dollar

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani rupee firmed to 136 to the dollar in volatile trading on Friday, market participants said, after the currency plunged to 143 in the morning.

The rupee was trading at about 136 per dollar at 3.45 p.m (1045 GMT), down about 1.5 percent from its 134 level open, dealers said.

In the morning session, the rupee was down more than 6 percent in what analysts said was the country’s sixth devaluation in space of a year.

“Today is a circus,” said one market participant. “Let’s hope there’s some sanity (soon).”