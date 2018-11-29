China to build underwater bullet train route

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
On Thursday, the Chinese government approved a project to build the first underwater bullet train route in the country, said a media report.
The line will be connecting Ningbo, a port city south of Shanghai, to Zhoushan, an archipelago off the east coast.
The proposed underwater tunnel will be a part of the 77-kilometer Yong-Zhou Railway plan to boost tourism and create a two-hour-commute zone within Zhejiang Province.
First mentioned in a government transportation plan in 2005, the feasibility study of the Yong-Zhou Railway plan was approved by Beijing in November.
Within the 77 km (47.8 miles) railway route, some 70.92 km of tracks will be newly built, including a 16.2 km undersea section.
When completed, the Yong-Zhou Railway will connect Ningbo East Station and Zhoushan (Baiquan) Station by high-speed trains that hit a maximum speed of 250 kilometers per hour.
The new route, connecting to the existing vast high-speed rail network in China, will transport travelers from Hangzhou -- capital city of Zhejiang -- to Zhoushan in 80 minutes.
The current journey takes about 4.5 hours by bus or a 2.5-hour drive by personal vehicle.
Seven stations are planned for the entire route, including four new stations and three redeveloped ones.
At a whopping 25.2 billion yuan ($3 billion), the project is expected to begin next year and is due for completion in 2025.
In addition to the undersea tunnel, a road-rail bridge will be built to link parts of the archipelago.
Zhoushan, In terms of business, it's one of the most noteworthy new state-level areas (or special economic-development zones designated by the Beijing government) in China.
