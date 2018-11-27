The royal departure: Tensions rife between Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton?

A rumoured tiff between the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex is speculated to be the reason behind Prince Harry’s and his expectant wife Meghan Markle’s move out of the Kensington Palace.



According to a report published in the Daily Telegraph, tensions are rife between the two duchesses since the time of Meghan’s wedding with Prince Harry.

An argument over a bridesmaid dress during the royal wedding had caused an overly-emotional Kate, who had just given birth to Prince Louis a few days back, cry reportedly.

Ever since then, relationship between the two has been on the rocks. Hearsay suggests that Meghan and Harry will be moving out of Kensington Palace into the Windsor Castle by early 2019. The decision has come keeping in mind that both Meghan and Kate are very different people.

Telegraph reporter Camilla Tominey – a highly credible reporter who initially broke the news that Harry was dating Meghan – stated that the “froideur” between Meghan and Kate dates back to the days before Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May.

Tominey says that The Telegraph has “spoken to two separate sources who claim Kate was left in tears following a bridesmaids dress fitting for Princess Charlotte.”

Tominey quoted an insider as saying, “Kate had only just given birth to Prince Louis and was feeling quite emotional.”

Meghan is also said to have upset the Queen by asking to wear an emerald tiara instead of the one given to her by the 92-year-old monarch during the ceremony.

Due to this, Meghan and Harry recently announced to move out of Kensington Palace, where Prince William and Kate Middleton also live, to Frogmore Cottage, near Windsor, out of privacy and space concerns.