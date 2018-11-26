'Let's Be Filmy': Peak inside Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt's extravagant wedding party

Amidst the wedding chaos all over, two of Pakistan’s television stars Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt got married recently and now the duo have made headlines with their extravagant wedding party.



Following their nikkah ceremony that became the talk of town the duo stole the spotlight at their wedding party that was rolled out with the theme of ‘Let’s Be Filmy’.

The bride and groom made fans swoon over their extravagant looks with Aiman donning an elaborately embellished Ali Xeeshan saree while her better half opted for a traditional Humayun Alamgir off-white kurta pajama with a floral orange and yellow vest.

On the other hand, the bride's twin sister Minal Khan wore a matching off-white and orange saree by the same designer.

The star-studded event was attended by numerous of the showbiz industry’s luminaries including Nadia Hussain, Zahid Hamid, Fahad Mirza, Sarwat Gilani, Aijaz Aslam, Momal Sheikh, Amna Ilyas, Agha Ali, Zara Noor Abbas, Sadaf Kanwal, Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir.



