close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
November 20, 2018
Advertisement

Indian forces martyr senior leader of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in IoK

World

Web Desk
Tue, Nov, 18

Share

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, senior leader of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mir Hafeezullah, was martyred by Indian army men in disguise, in Islamabad district on Tuesday.

The Indian armed agents barged into the house of Mir Hafeezullah in Achabal area of the district and opened indiscriminate fire, injuring him and his wife, Kashmir Media Service reported.

They were rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors declared Mir Hafeezullah dead.

Mir Hafeezullah, who was the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat District Islamabad President, played an instrumental role in the 2016 uprising. He was released from Indian jail last month, and had been receiving life threats from unknown phone numbers.

Before Mir, three other Hurriyat leaders namely Muhammad Yousuf Nadeem, Hakeemur Rehman Sultani and Tariq Ahmad Ganai had become victims of target killing since February, this year.

Advertisement

Latest News

More From World