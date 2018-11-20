Indian forces martyr senior leader of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in IoK

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, senior leader of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mir Hafeezullah, was martyred by Indian army men in disguise, in Islamabad district on Tuesday.



The Indian armed agents barged into the house of Mir Hafeezullah in Achabal area of the district and opened indiscriminate fire, injuring him and his wife, Kashmir Media Service reported.

They were rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors declared Mir Hafeezullah dead.

Mir Hafeezullah, who was the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat District Islamabad President, played an instrumental role in the 2016 uprising. He was released from Indian jail last month, and had been receiving life threats from unknown phone numbers.

Before Mir, three other Hurriyat leaders namely Muhammad Yousuf Nadeem, Hakeemur Rehman Sultani and Tariq Ahmad Ganai had become victims of target killing since February, this year.