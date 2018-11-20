LIVE: Karachi Traffic Updates on Google - Traffic Plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi - 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

The Karachi traffic police has devised a traffic plan for the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, which is being observed on November 21, Wednesday.



There will be many processions across the city, however three main processions in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be organised on MA Jinnah Road.

A procession will be brought out at 2:30pm and its route will be: Shaheed Masjid Kharadar, Plastic Market, Denso Hall, Light House, Jamia Cloth, Saeed Manzil, Frere Chowk, left turn from Nasira School and then to Masjid-e-Gulzar-e-Habib.



Another procession will start from Memon Masjid and then proceed towards MA Jinnah Road, Tibet Center, Regal Chowk, Sharea Liaquat, Fresco Chowk and then to Aram Bagh Masjid.



Third main procession will start at 3:00pm from Memon Masjid and then head towards MA Jinnah Road, Tibet Center, Numaish and then to Nishtar Park.

When the main procession on MA Jinnah Road will proceed from Shaheed Masjid Kharadar and Memon Masjid, vehicular traffic from the side of Lea Market, Agha Khan Jamat Khana, Kharadar, Crane Chowrangi, G Allana Road and Mai Kolachi will not be allowed to proceed to MA Jinnah Road and diverted to an alternate road.

The vehicular traffic from Keamari via Jinnah Bridge will not be allowed to proceed to Merewether Tower and diverted to alternate roads from Jinnah Bridge. All roads, streets and lanes on both sides of the routes of the procession will be closed for all type of traffic.