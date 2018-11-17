SC dissolves Punjab Healthcare Commission board, orders for new board

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) has dissolved Board of Commissioners, Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC), and ordered for formation of new board within two weeks.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the matter at Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

At the outset of proceedings, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and members of the board appeared before the court on being summoned.

The chief justice expressed annoyance over board member Hussain Naqi and asked why he misbehaved with Justice (retd) Amir Raza Khan, who was then chairman of the board.

To which, Hussain Naqi sought an opportunity to explain his position besides seeking apology for raising his voice.

At this stage, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, a member of the bench, observed that it was a very important board but politics was rampage in it.

The chief justice expressed his dissatisfaction over the selection of the board members and questioned the minister for making such appointments.

However, Dr Yasmin Rashid submitted that board members were appointed as per procedure on recommendations of the committee formed for it.

Advocate Shafqat Mehmood Chohan, a member of the board, apprised the bench that an exchange of hot words took place between Hussain Naqi and chairman Amir Raza Khan in the meeting but it had no link with other members.

He also submitted that Hussain Naqi did not ask Amir Raza Khan for resigning but Amir Raza himself offered to resign.

Subsequently, the bench dissolved the board and ordered for formation of new board within a time of two weeks.

On Friday, the bench summoned Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and members of the board to explain the resignation of retired Justice Amir Raza Khan from the post of the commission's chairperson.

The matter had caught the court's attention during a suo-motu case regarding exorbitant prices of health facilities at private hospitals