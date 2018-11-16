close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
November 16, 2018
Jamal Khashoggi's funeral prayers held in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The funeral prayers in absentia (Salat al-Ghaeb) were held for slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at Makkah (Great Mosque) and Al-Masjid al-Nabawi (Mosque of the Prophet - PBUH) in Madinah after Friday prayer.

Video footage of the twin funeral prayers have since been widely circulated on social media.

Members of the Khashoggi family, meanwhile, will accept condolences at their Jeddah residence until Sunday.

Friday also saw funeral prayers held for Khashoggi in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

A frequent contributor to The Washington Post, Khashoggi was killed on October 2 inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

