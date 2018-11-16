Karachi Weather - Karachi, Pakistan 10-Day Weather Forecast with Current Weather

Karachi is the capital of the Pakistani province of Sindh. It is the most populous city in Pakistan, the city is Pakistan’s premier industrial and financial center. Known as the “City of Lights” for its vibrant nightlife. A metropolitan dubbed as one of the fastest growing cities in the world, and the only city in Pakistan situated right next to the sea.

Today's Weather in Karachi



