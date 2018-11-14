Major gas reserves discovered in Makran

KARACHI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat on Wednesday revealed that major gas reserves have been discovered along the Makran coast.



Speaking at a conference in Karachi, Gen Zubair said Pakistan is blessed with minerals worth billions of rupees.

A recent oceanographic survey conducted in the coastal belt discovered huge gas reserves, he told the audience in a QA session.

He termed the youth an asset for country's prosperous future. ‘Pakistan can achieve high growth progress through the information technology and social media in e-commerce.’

Pakistan is sitting on ninth biggest shale gas reserves, he further added.