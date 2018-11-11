'No I’m not the Chief Minister of Punjab', tweets Wasim Akram

LAHORE: Former skipper Pakistan cricket team, Wasim Akram has said heroes are ones who have walked a mile in many different shoes and who dreamt big not just for themselves but for their country.



Wasim tweeted, "No I’m not the Chief Minister of Punjab, but I am living proof that it doesn’t matter what background or socioeconomic class you are from, heroes are ones who have walked a mile in many different shoes and who dreamt big not just for themselves but for their country."

The former skipper was referring Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks in which he (Khan) compared Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar with Wasim Akram and Inzamam Ul Haq.

on Saturday, Imran Khan expressed full confidence on CM Punjab Buzdar saying in cricket he (Imran) used to select players and they become superstars like Wasim Akram and Inzamam Ul Haq.

"Buzdar will also be proved my good selection like Wasim Akram and Inzamam," Khan said.

Imran Khan said this while laying the foundation stone of a shelter project in Lahore for the down-and-out segments of society who spend nights on the streets under the open sky.

CM Usman Buzdar was sitting next to PM Imran when he compared him with Wasim and Inzamam.