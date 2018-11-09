Lottery winner just made more than $5 million in a day in three lucky attempts

NEW JERSEY: Lottery winner got luckier when his third attempt summed up a more than five million dollar loot in just one day.

Robert Stewart, a retired union pile driver who hails from Edgewater, had won the $5 million jackpot on a scratch card lottery game in August and went on to buy two more tickets later that night— fetching another $500 and $100 win that day.

Prior to this, Stewart’s biggest prize was of $2,500.

Stewart revealed his pattern to New Jersey Lottery as how his gamble paid off. He now plans to invest his winnings to help his friends and family.

Stewart had won the lottery on August 2 but New Jersey Lottery made the news public two months later in November.