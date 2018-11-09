Fri November 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz

Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz
China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful

China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful
Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament
GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal

GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal
Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office

Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office
Yemen officially offered mediation

Yemen officially offered mediation
Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
The minefield that is human rights

The minefield that is human rights

World

Web Desk
November 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Lottery winner just made more than $5 million in a day in three lucky attempts

Robert Stewart earned over $5 million playing the lottery.

NEW JERSEY: Lottery winner got luckier when his third attempt summed up a more than five million dollar loot in just one day.

Robert Stewart, a retired union pile driver who hails from Edgewater, had won the $5 million jackpot on a scratch card lottery game in August and went on to buy two more tickets later that night— fetching another $500 and $100 win that day.

Prior to this, Stewart’s biggest prize was of $2,500.

Stewart revealed his pattern to New Jersey Lottery as how his gamble paid off. He now plans to invest his winnings to help his friends and family.

Stewart had won the lottery on August 2 but New Jersey Lottery made the news public two months later in November.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

India ready to sell 'properties' seized from people who moved to Pakistan, China

India ready to sell 'properties' seized from people who moved to Pakistan, China
India sits with Taliban for the first time in multilateral meeting for peace

India sits with Taliban for the first time in multilateral meeting for peace
One dead in stabbing rampage in Melbourne

One dead in stabbing rampage in Melbourne
Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets
Load More load more

Spotlight

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction
TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals
Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Photos & Videos

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death
Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest
Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day