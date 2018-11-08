Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday

Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

World

Web Desk
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Norwegian Pakistani Aziz ur Rehman wins award for extraordinary welfare work

Norwegian Government Directorate for Children, Youth and Family Affairs (BUFDIR) honours Norwegian Pakistani Aziz ur Rehman with a special award for his outstanding work for the welfare of children and young people with minority background, Geo reported.

BUFDIR is a special body of Ministry of Children, Equality and Social Inclusion (BLD) in Norway. They present the award title “Årets Forbilde” (Role Model for the year) after every two years.

Ms Linda Hofstad Helleland, Minister for Children and Equality, presented this award to Aziz ur Rehman on Monday in a ceremony held at Nobel Peace Center Oslo in Norwegian Capital.

Rehman is an intellectual, broadcaster and a social worker who works for the betterment of immigrant communities in Norway. He is also the chairman of the Council for Immigration Organizations, an elected body at local government in Oslo. 

For many years he has been working for the people with foreign background in Søndre Nordstrand district in Oslo city. Moreover, he runs a Radio named ‘Voice of Oslo’ for the foreign based locals.

While thanking the directorate for giving him this honour, Rehman said, "Really, the children and youths with minority backgrounds need role models for their better future. They have many good opportunities in the society but they need motivations,"

Aziz further announced that he will use the prize money of 50,000 Norwegian Kroner for the welfare of children and young people in the immigrant community in Søndre Nordstrand Oslo.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Saudis sent

Saudis sent "clean-up" team to Turkey after Khashoggi killing, official says
Bangladesh general election set for December 23

Bangladesh general election set for December 23
72,396 shrouded figurines laid in homage to WW1 Commonwealth martyrs

72,396 shrouded figurines laid in homage to WW1 Commonwealth martyrs

Dutchman, 69, wants to legally cut 20 years off his age

Dutchman, 69, wants to legally cut 20 years off his age
Load More load more

Spotlight

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat
Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture

Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Photos & Videos

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding
Thugs of Hindostan becomes the talk of town but for all the wrong reasons

Thugs of Hindostan becomes the talk of town but for all the wrong reasons
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report