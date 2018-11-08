Norwegian Pakistani Aziz ur Rehman wins award for extraordinary welfare work

Norwegian Government Directorate for Children, Youth and Family Affairs (BUFDIR) honours Norwegian Pakistani Aziz ur Rehman with a special award for his outstanding work for the welfare of children and young people with minority background, Geo reported.



BUFDIR is a special body of Ministry of Children, Equality and Social Inclusion (BLD) in Norway. They present the award title “Årets Forbilde” (Role Model for the year) after every two years.

Ms Linda Hofstad Helleland, Minister for Children and Equality, presented this award to Aziz ur Rehman on Monday in a ceremony held at Nobel Peace Center Oslo in Norwegian Capital.

Rehman is an intellectual, broadcaster and a social worker who works for the betterment of immigrant communities in Norway. He is also the chairman of the Council for Immigration Organizations, an elected body at local government in Oslo.

For many years he has been working for the people with foreign background in Søndre Nordstrand district in Oslo city. Moreover, he runs a Radio named ‘Voice of Oslo’ for the foreign based locals.

While thanking the directorate for giving him this honour, Rehman said, "Really, the children and youths with minority backgrounds need role models for their better future. They have many good opportunities in the society but they need motivations,"

Aziz further announced that he will use the prize money of 50,000 Norwegian Kroner for the welfare of children and young people in the immigrant community in Søndre Nordstrand Oslo.