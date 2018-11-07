Wed November 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official

Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official
Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do

Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do
Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims
Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes

Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes
Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks

Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today
5m housing units require Rs16 trillion in five years

5m housing units require Rs16 trillion in five years

World

AFP
November 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

MMA outfit announces Asian eSports championship

NEW VENTURE. ONE Championship, which features Filipino fighters like Joshua Pacio, will stage 30 MMA events next year. Photo from ONE
 

SINGAPORE: Mixed martial arts outfit One Championship on Wednesday announced the launch of an eSports tournament next year in a venture worth up to $50 million, as it seeks to tap into the lucrative world of video gaming.

The "One eSports" initiative will see a number of events held in Asia alongside previously announced MMA events, Singapore-based One Championship said.

It did not say how many eSports events would take place or where. The company will stage 30 MMA events in 2019 in cities including Singapore, Bangkok, Beijing and Tokyo.

"We see a natural crossover between martial arts and gaming fans in Asia and an opportunity to bring them together," said Chatri Sityodtong, chairman and chief executive of One Championship.

One eSports is a joint venture between One Championship and Japanese advertising agency Dentsu. Gaming company Razer will also work on the initiative.

One Championship said it planned to invest up to $50 million with other partners in the venture.

ESports are played and watched by millions worldwide and competitions have been gaining mainstream acceptance.

Tournaments of various styles of video games have grown in popularity, with shooting, strategy, and fighting for multiplayer teams evolving into major arena events.

Asia has led the boom, with China the world´s largest gaming market.

In mixed martial arts, One Championship is facing competition from Las Vegas-based Ultimate Fighting Championship, which has started staging events in Asia.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Trump calls midterm elections 'tremendous success'

Trump calls midterm elections 'tremendous success'
Man wields surfboard to fight off shark in Australia

Man wields surfboard to fight off shark in Australia
First openly gay person elected governor in US

First openly gay person elected governor in US
Democrats snatch first House seats from Republicans in US midterms

Democrats snatch first House seats from Republicans in US midterms
Load More load more

Spotlight

Wish to go to sleep and wake up refreshed like normal people: Jemima on insomnia

Wish to go to sleep and wake up refreshed like normal people: Jemima on insomnia

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Photos & Videos

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer