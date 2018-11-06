Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Sports

AFP
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Foakes debut leads England revival in Sri Lanka Test

GALLE, Sri Lanka: Debutant Ben Foakes hit a defiant and unbeaten 87, guiding England to safety -- after Sri Lanka claimed cheap early wickets -- on 321 for eight at the end of the first day of the first Test.

The Surrey wicket-keeper batsman, who knows this could just be a one-off chance as Jonny Bairstow regains fitness, came in with England precariously placed on 103 for five on a Galle pitch notorious for low scores.

Foakes built crucial partnerships including an 88-run seventh wicket stand with Sam Curran, who made 48, to defy Sri Lanka´s bowlers.

England elected to bat first in what was Sri Lankan spin legend Rangana Herath´s farewell match.

The right-handed Foakes steadied the innings reaching his half century early in the final session as the tourists lost just three wickets after lunch.

Foakes put on 61 for the sixth wicket with Jos Buttler, who was eventually caught behind off Dilruwan Perera for 38.

Left-hander Curran attacked the bowling, hitting one four and three sixes before falling two short of his fifty to spinner Akila Dananjaya.

Adil Rashid made a useful 35 in a stand of 54 with Foakes that increased the frustration for Sri Lanka´s bowlers before he became Perera´s fourth victim of the day.

Jack Leach, batting on 14, then survived some anxious moments in the final two overs to give Foakes a chance to complete a momentous debut ton on day two.

Sri Lanka´s veteran spinner Rangana Herath, claimed his 100th Test scalp at Galle after sending back England skipper Joe Root in the opening session.

Only two other bowlers have achieved 100 Test wickets on one ground -- Herath´s legendary compatriot Muttiah Muralitharan who achieved it at Galle, Kandy and SSC Colombo, and England paceman James Anderson at Lord´s.

Herath notched up the milestone when Root came down the wicket and missed after a breezy 35.

Root had also steadied England when they stumbled to 10 for 2 after debutant opener Rory Burns was caught behind off Surange Lakmal for nine and Moeen Ali was bowled next ball.

Surrey left-hander Burns had been given the tough task of replacing stalwart Alastair Cook following his retirement in September.

After Root´s dismissal, Perera skittled Keaton Jennings four short of his 50 before bowling Ben Stokes around his legs for seven as he attempted to sweep.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 151 runs in first Test

Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 151 runs in first Test
Chandimal looks to put England in a spin at Galle

Chandimal looks to put England in a spin at Galle
Shahbaz determined to hold Pakistan hockey league within two months

Shahbaz determined to hold Pakistan hockey league within two months
Load More load more

Spotlight

People magazine names Idris Elba the 'sexiest man alive'

People magazine names Idris Elba the 'sexiest man alive'
Zero makers clarify allegations of hurting Sikh sentiments

Zero makers clarify allegations of hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
Fan-made Minion trailer of SRK starrer 'Zero' is capturing hearts

Fan-made Minion trailer of SRK starrer 'Zero' is capturing hearts