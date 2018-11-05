Aamir Khan believes #MeToo movement has led to a necessary clean-up of film industry

Bollywood bigwig Aamir Khan is happy that a clean-up in the Indian entertainment industry is happening in the face of #MeToo movement.

The veteran actor recently appeared on the famed TV show ‘Koffee with Karan’ and gave two-cents on the matter that has been plaguing the industry ever since its inception.

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar started the conversation saying, “As an individual, I think that it is the right thing to have happened to any industry, not just the film fraternity. I think so because there was a certain clean-up required, a certain shift in attitude required and I think the women who are speaking up are empowered. I know how Kiran has a group of female filmmakers that have started a movement together and I know you put out something as well. What do you have to say about it with everything that is going on?”

To which Aamir’s swift response was: "First of all, this kind of exploitation women have been facing for decades, centuries and not just in films, in life. And it’s really awful that any human being should be degraded in any manner, should be pressurised in any manner, misused in any manner and preyed upon. It is really heartbreaking. I am glad there is a clean up happening and women are having strength to speak about it. I wish our films did not encourage this kind of behaviour. A lot of societies in the world are patriarchal. India is one of them and the way we objectify women in our films, I have said it on my show Satyamev Jayate, I have done it. I have sung a song “Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai”. Literally, objectifying women in every sentence. So, it is awful that we have been doing it. You know, it took me a while to realise that what I am doing is not just fun. It impacts society. I realised when all of it was coming out. People I have spoken to have told me that they have been hearing stories about so and so for years. I am shocked that this person could be like that. Never occurred to me that a person could be so predatory in nature. The more I am listening about it, I am realising it is quite rampant. That is really awful and disturbing.”

He added, “Kiran and I have been talking about it and have decided that if we believe that there is enough reason to doubt the person, then we would not like to engage with that person.”