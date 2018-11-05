Pakistani man imprisoned in India released after 16 years

A Pakistani national named Jalaluddin, who had been imprisoned in Indian city Varanasi, was released from central jail after 16 years, reported India Today.

On his release, he took home with him the sacred Bhagavad Gita, a Hindu scripture in Sanskrit.

Jalaluddin was arrested from Varanasi’s cantonment area.

"In 2001, Jalaluddin was arrested from the cantonment area. He was nabbed near the Air Force office by the police with a few suspicious documents," Senior Superintendent of the Varanasi Central Jail, Ambrish Gaud said.

The police had found maps of the cantonment area and other key places in Jalaluddin’s possession. A court had then sentenced him to 16 years in prison.

“He was imprisoned under the Official Secrets Act and Foreigner's Act. He has been handed over to the local police. He has taken a copy of (Bhagavad) Gita with him,” stated Gaud.

"When he was arrested, he had only graduated from high school. He completed his intermediate and did his MA from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). He also undertook an electrician course as well in the jail. He had been an umpire in the jail cricket leagues for the last three years," he added.

According to a report published in India Today, a special team has been delegated with the task to take Jalaluddin to Amritsar, where he will be handed over to concerned authorities at the Wagah-Attari border, following which he will return to Pakistan.