Sun November 04, 2018
World

Web Desk
November 4, 2018

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia

GAMBIA: Britain’s Prince Charles joined in an impromptu performance in Accra as a local band handed him a Ghanaian musical instrument called on Saturday.

The Prince was visiting Christiansborg Castle in Osu, Ghana, where he was invited into the centre of a small local band as they played Calabash, a percussion instrument for his entertainment and danced along.

Throughout the tour at the castle, of which he was briefed about the history of the building and later shown artefacts excavated from it during restoration— as well as a sight of the bedroom his mother Queen Elizabeth slept back in 1962 which he had earlier seen in 1977 on a trip.

The Prince was presented with a gift of children’s books about the “colours of Africa” offered for his grandchildren, along with maps of the area and souvenir mugs.

The castle is now being restored and renovated into a museum.

Britain´s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla landed Wednesday in The Gambia for the first leg of a week-long African tour aimed at strengthening ties with Commonwealth nations.

