PM Imran orders immediate inquiry into assassination of Maulana Sami Ul haq

CHINA: Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the assassination of former senator Maulana Samiul Haq and has sought immediate inquiry into the incident.

Expressing his grievance over Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-S) chief’s assassination, the premier stated that the country has been deprived of a significant leader and a religious scholar, adding that his services will always be remembered.

In a statement from Beijing, where he currently is on an official visit to China, the prime minister has sought a report and directed that an investigation be carried out immediately to capture the perpetrators.

Also, President Arif Alvi has expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of Sami Ul Haq and sympathy with the aggrieved family over the tragic incident.

The President paid tribute to Maulana Haq’s religious social and political services.

Senior religious scholar Sami Ul Haq has been assassinated at his residence in Rawalpindi where he was found stabbed dead on Friday eve, Haq’s son confirmed the report.

"He was trying to reach the protest in Islamabad but came back home due to roads being blocked. He was resting in his room during Asr time when his driver-cum-guard went out for 15 minutes," Haq's son Maulana Hamidul Haq said.

"When he returned, he found Maulana Samiul Haq dead in his bed and his body covered in blood."

Hamid added that his father had been stabbed multiple times.