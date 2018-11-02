Fri November 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today
Aasia may fly abroad today

Aasia may fly abroad today
Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
The PTI’s encounter with reality

The PTI’s encounter with reality
Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing
PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

World

AFP
November 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trump, Xi eye G20 talks after ‘very good’ phone call

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Thursday he had "very good" talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the trade conflict between the two economic giants, and meetings were being planned at the G20 summit at the end of this month.

The phone call comes as tensions between the world’s two biggest economies are rising on several fronts, including commerce and security.

"Just had a long and very good conversation with President Xi Jinping of China. We talked about many subjects, with a heavy emphasis on Trade," Trump tweeted.

Trump said trade talks were "moving along nicely" and that meetings were "being scheduled" at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires.

Xi said he was "very happy" to talk to Trump again and attaches "great importance to good relations with the president", according to China’s official Xinhua news agency.

The Chinese president also said he would like to meet Trump at the G20.

Disagreements on trade have "adversely affected" industries from both countries as well as global trade, Xi said.

"China does not want to see this," he said, according to Xinhua.

"The economic teams of the two countries should strengthen contact, conduct consultations on issues of mutual concern, and push for a mutually acceptable solution to China-US economic and trade issues," Xi said.

Washington and Beijing are in an increasingly high-stakes standoff over Trump’s aggressive move to end what he says have been years of unfair trade practices by China, including rampant intellectual property theft, forced technology transfers and market access barriers.

Trump imposed new tariffs on roughly half of Chinese imports this summer while Beijing fired back with tariffs on most US products.

Trump said he and Xi also had "a good discussion on North Korea."

The US leader wants to maintain United Nations sanctions and pressure to compel Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear programme, even as he prepares for a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Xi said the situation on the Korean peninsula has "undergone positive changes."

"It is hoped that the United States and (North Korea) will take care of each other’s concerns and further advance the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," he said, adding that "China will continue to play a constructive role."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Daily Horoscope For Friday, November 2, 2018

Daily Horoscope For Friday, November 2, 2018
Family of singer Chris Cornell sues doctor over suicide

Family of singer Chris Cornell sues doctor over suicide
US man set to die in Tennessee electric chair

US man set to die in Tennessee electric chair
Drunk Japan Airlines pilot was ´almost 10 times over limit´

Drunk Japan Airlines pilot was ´almost 10 times over limit´
Load More load more

Spotlight

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket

Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket
I've never had friendships in Hollywood till Times Up movement: Natalie Portman

I've never had friendships in Hollywood till Times Up movement: Natalie Portman

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Photos & Videos

Katrina Kaif scrapped her knees for Thugs of Hindostan Song

Katrina Kaif scrapped her knees for Thugs of Hindostan Song
Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday

Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday
Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’

Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’
Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans

Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans