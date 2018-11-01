Thu November 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict

Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict
Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller
State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests

State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests
Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?

Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?
CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement

CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement
Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Lahore

Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Lahore
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ayyan Ali announces return to Pakistan soon, will deal with the money laundering case

Model Ayyan Ali announced on Thursday that she will return to Pakistan soon. She said she was wrongly implicated in the case without any evidence.

On March 14, 2015, the model was caught leaving the country with $506,000. She was arrested from Islamabad airport when she was travelling to Dubai.

Speaking to press she revealed that she faced severe allegations which didn’t have any proof and she didn’t brought any harm to Pakistan and its people.

The model said, “There were two others present with me at the airport in the video, why weren’t they caught? They didn’t face any investigation and were not taken into custody,”

Ayyan Ali told that she has been facing mental ailments and once even had a minor heart attack.

Discussing the smuggling case she informed that she has changed her team of lawyers and when she will arrive in Pakistan she will respond to all the statements made regarding her.

Back in November 2015, Ayyan Ali pleaded guilty when she was charged for attempt to smuggle more than half of a million dollars cash out of the country.

Ayyan’s name was removed from Exit Control List (ECL) in February this year by the interior ministry after which she left the country.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Hollywood submarine flick runs aground in Russia, Ukraine

Hollywood submarine flick runs aground in Russia, Ukraine
I've never had friendships in Hollywood till Times Up movement: Natalie Portman

I've never had friendships in Hollywood till Times Up movement: Natalie Portman

Katrina Kaif scrapped her knees for Thugs of Hindostan Song

Katrina Kaif scrapped her knees for Thugs of Hindostan Song
Anushka Sharma opens up about future prospects, Varun Dhawan and more

Anushka Sharma opens up about future prospects, Varun Dhawan and more

Load More load more

Spotlight

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket

Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket
I've never had friendships in Hollywood till Times Up movement: Natalie Portman

I've never had friendships in Hollywood till Times Up movement: Natalie Portman

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Photos & Videos

Katrina Kaif scrapped her knees for Thugs of Hindostan Song

Katrina Kaif scrapped her knees for Thugs of Hindostan Song
Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday

Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday
Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’

Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’
Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans

Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans