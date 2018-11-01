Ayyan Ali announces return to Pakistan soon, will deal with the money laundering case

Model Ayyan Ali announced on Thursday that she will return to Pakistan soon. She said she was wrongly implicated in the case without any evidence.



On March 14, 2015, the model was caught leaving the country with $506,000. She was arrested from Islamabad airport when she was travelling to Dubai.

Speaking to press she revealed that she faced severe allegations which didn’t have any proof and she didn’t brought any harm to Pakistan and its people.

The model said, “There were two others present with me at the airport in the video, why weren’t they caught? They didn’t face any investigation and were not taken into custody,”

Ayyan Ali told that she has been facing mental ailments and once even had a minor heart attack.

Discussing the smuggling case she informed that she has changed her team of lawyers and when she will arrive in Pakistan she will respond to all the statements made regarding her.

Back in November 2015, Ayyan Ali pleaded guilty when she was charged for attempt to smuggle more than half of a million dollars cash out of the country.

Ayyan’s name was removed from Exit Control List (ECL) in February this year by the interior ministry after which she left the country.