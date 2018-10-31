Petrol prices increased by Rs 5 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased petroleum product prices effective from November 01, Geo News reported.



Petrol price has been increased by Rs5 per litre, diesel Rs6.37 per litre, light diesel by Rs6.48, kerosene oil by Rs3 per litre.

With the current increase, the petrol will retail at Rs97.83 per litre, diesel at Rs112.94 per litre and kerosene oil at Rs86.50 per litre.



Ministry of finance has approved the summery moved by ministry of petroleum on the recommendations by OGRA.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended Rs9 per litre increase in petrol, Rs13 per litre for diesel, Rs6.5 per litre for kerosene oil and light diesel Rs6.48 per litre.