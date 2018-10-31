Wed October 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name
Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House

Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies

No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies
Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict

Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict
Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Petrol prices increased by Rs 5 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased petroleum product prices effective from November 01, Geo News reported.

Petrol price has been increased by Rs5 per litre, diesel Rs6.37 per litre, light diesel by Rs6.48, kerosene oil by Rs3 per litre.

With the current increase, the petrol will retail at Rs97.83 per litre, diesel at Rs112.94 per litre and kerosene oil at Rs86.50 per litre.

Ministry of finance has approved the summery moved by ministry of petroleum on the recommendations by OGRA.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended Rs9 per litre increase in petrol, Rs13 per litre for diesel, Rs6.5 per litre for kerosene oil and light diesel Rs6.48 per litre.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM expresses concern over continued conflicts among Muslim countries

PM expresses concern over continued conflicts among Muslim countries
China, Pakistan attach great importance to PM Imran Khan's visit: Chinese foreign ministry

China, Pakistan attach great importance to PM Imran Khan's visit: Chinese foreign ministry
PM Imran, COAS Gen. Bajwa discuss prevailing security situation: sources

PM Imran, COAS Gen. Bajwa discuss prevailing security situation: sources
PTI govt making efforts to bring Dr Afia Siddiqui back to Pakistan, says Shireen Mazari

PTI govt making efforts to bring Dr Afia Siddiqui back to Pakistan, says Shireen Mazari
Load More load more

Spotlight

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award
Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia

Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia
What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

Mahira Khan shares Princess Diana’s sleeping pic on Instagram

Mahira Khan shares Princess Diana’s sleeping pic on Instagram

Photos & Videos

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel
Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday
What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake

Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake