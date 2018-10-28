Sun October 28, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 28, 2018

Saif Ali Khan thinks nobody can mess with the women in his family

The surge of #MeToo in India has exposed the darker side of Bollywood that has become an unsafe space for female stars, but actor Saif Ali Khan thinks no one would have the guts to mess with his family members.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the 48-year-old actor in spite of agreeing that the society has become an unequal ground for women, asserted that his family members in the industry would remain safe from getting tangled in the matter.

“It is a very unequal society. I don’t think anyone will misbehave with my people... I don’t know why I feel like this, but be it my mother or sister or wife, I feel people will not have the guts to do that with them,” he stated.

Moreover he stated: “It might be because they have certain protection around them. So, we have to protect the ladies who don’t have that protection around them or that aura that protects them. We have to make the place safe for the vulnerable ladies.”

Talking about the rise of the #MeToo movement in India, the Baazaar actor stated: “We have to come to a situation where women feel safe enough to complain immediately and matters will be taken seriously. I hope the #MeToo movement stays in future and does not die down because it will create a comfortable atmosphere for everyone.”

