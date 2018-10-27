Sat October 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series
Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad
Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz
Will bring funds, tech from China: PM

Will bring funds, tech from China: PM
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

After officially announcing her nuptials with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone has unleashed a wave of elation over her dedicated fans waiting to hear the news since quite a while. But how does the bride see her post-marriage future unfolding?

During an interview with India Today, the 32-year-old actor revealed that while she is ecstatic about the new step in her life, she doesn’t expect any major changes to occur.

“Of course (I am excited), I think it’s the same way that I am excited about signing my next film. Marriage is definitely something I have looked forward to in my life as would any other girl. When it does happen, it will be exciting, it should be exciting. I don’t see why my life should change at all (after marriage),” she stated.

Moreover, she shared: “I have seen my parents do it so well and so successfully and for me that’s the way I would like my married life to be as well. I think they have a beautiful relationship, the way they have managed their professional life and being together as a family and in every way they have set an amazing benchmark for me and my sister and I would love for it to be that way.”

Amidst the course of the interview, the bathing beauty’s father Prakash Padukone also pitched in commenting on the upcoming wedding ceremony of his daughter saying: “Today, the bride and the groom decide everything, both the parents just tag along.”

The crowd-favorite duo of Deepika and Ranveer are all set to tie the knot on November 14 and 15 in Italy.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Junior artist molested near Housefull 4 sets

Junior artist molested near Housefull 4 sets
US journalist Megyn Kelly loses talk show after blackface remark

US journalist Megyn Kelly loses talk show after blackface remark
Load More load more

Spotlight

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Katrina Kaif speaks of ‘moments of tears’ working with choreographer Prabhudeva

Katrina Kaif speaks of ‘moments of tears’ working with choreographer Prabhudeva
Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress