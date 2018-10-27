Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

After officially announcing her nuptials with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone has unleashed a wave of elation over her dedicated fans waiting to hear the news since quite a while. But how does the bride see her post-marriage future unfolding?



During an interview with India Today, the 32-year-old actor revealed that while she is ecstatic about the new step in her life, she doesn’t expect any major changes to occur.

“Of course (I am excited), I think it’s the same way that I am excited about signing my next film. Marriage is definitely something I have looked forward to in my life as would any other girl. When it does happen, it will be exciting, it should be exciting. I don’t see why my life should change at all (after marriage),” she stated.

Moreover, she shared: “I have seen my parents do it so well and so successfully and for me that’s the way I would like my married life to be as well. I think they have a beautiful relationship, the way they have managed their professional life and being together as a family and in every way they have set an amazing benchmark for me and my sister and I would love for it to be that way.”

Amidst the course of the interview, the bathing beauty’s father Prakash Padukone also pitched in commenting on the upcoming wedding ceremony of his daughter saying: “Today, the bride and the groom decide everything, both the parents just tag along.”

The crowd-favorite duo of Deepika and Ranveer are all set to tie the knot on November 14 and 15 in Italy.