#MeToo movement has given voice to years of anger: Anurag Kashyap

In a recent interview, director Anurag Kashyap addressed the rise of #MeToo movement in the Bollywood industry.

“We are still growing up to it, we are still understanding it. Years of anger will come out and then people will come to know what is the right way,” said Kashyap.

Anurag Kashyap and director Vikramaditya Motwane are under burning eyes because of the alleged inaction in the sexual harassment allegations against Bahl.

However, both have denied the charge.

Kashyap is also involved in a legal battle with his former partner Vikas Bahl. Kashyap, Motwane, Bahl and Madhu Mantena were the founders of now-dissolved Phantom Films, a film production and distribution company.

Bahl was accused of sexual harassment by an employee of Phantom Films.

Speaking on the matter, Kashyap said, “I cannot talk much. Because at this moment whatever I say may be misconstrued or can be taken in any which way and can be used here (in this case). All these years of my silence (was) to protect one person, the victim. I will take the consequences and I have voluntarily taken consequences and stepped back from the work. I will not explain my actions. My priority is something else."

He said his priority is victim’s peace. The woman who accused Bahl said that she stands by her allegations by filling an affidavit but does not want to take further action.

Kashyap when asked why many women have not taken legal actions said, “We are still growing up to it, we are still understanding it. Years of anger will come out and then people will come to know what is the right way. We all will take time to understand. I don’t want to say anything further till my non-complicity is proven, I am not qualified to comment on it."