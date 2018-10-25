Thu October 25, 2018
World

AFP
October 25, 2018

Son of Jamal Khashoggi leaves Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The eldest son of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Salah, and his family have left Saudi Arabia after the government lifted a travel ban, Human Rights Watch said Thursday.

"Salah and his family are on a plane to (Washington) DC now," Sarah Leah Whitson, HRW´s executive director for the Middle East and North Africa, told AFP, citing a family friend.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi officials, but Whitson said that they were apparently allowed to leave after a travel ban on Salah was lifted.

Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor, was killed on October 2 after a visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain paperwork before marrying his Turkish fiancee.

