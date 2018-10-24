Wed October 24, 2018
World

Web Desk
October 24, 2018

UN Secretary-General’s speech marks United Nations Day 2018

Global forum United Nations is commemorating its 73rd anniversary of its Charter’s entry into force.

The occasion goes dedicated to celebrate everything the UN represents and has achieved since its establishment in 1945.

On this Day, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres has tipped the occasion with an honorary speech— dedicated at maintaining equality over poverty, climate action, human dignity and peace.


Here's the text extracted from his speech:

"United Nations Day marks the birthday of our founding Charter – the landmark document that embodies the hopes, dreams and aspirations of 'we the peoples'.

Every day, the women and men of the United Nations work to give practical meaning to that Charter.

Despite the odds and the obstacles, we never give up.

Extreme poverty is being reduced but we see inequality growing.

Yet we don’t give up because we know by reducing inequality we increase hope and opportunity and peace around the world.

Climate change is moving faster than we are, but we don’t give up because we know that climate action is the only path.

Human rights are being violated in so many places. But we don’t give up because we know respect for human rights and human dignity is a basic condition for peace.

Conflicts are multiplying - people are suffering. But we don’t give up because we know every man, woman and child deserves a life of peace.

On United Nations Day, let us reaffirm our commitment.

To repair broken trust.

To heal our planet.

To leave no one behind.

To uphold dignity for one and all, as united nations”


As part of UN's tradition, all the member states of the Charter contribute finances to its operation to further help its goals.

The UN’s traditions also include ceremonies, seminars, panel discussions, symposiums to series of briefings for students, art competitions, rallies, film screenings and book/photo exhibitions, media campaigns- including interviews and newspaper supplements- and social media campaigns.

The international organization sponsors human rights, political freedom, international security and democracy with an end goal of achieving of world peace. 

