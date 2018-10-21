Sun October 21, 2018
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake
PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy
Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Judicial space
PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer
Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
Dams are a must now: CJP

Sports

Web Desk
October 21, 2018

ICC responds to latest spot fixing allegations

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council said that it would investigate latest allegations of spot fixing against top cricketers.

The statement by the sports body came after Al Jazeera said that top players from Pakistan, England and Australia had allegedly carried out spot fixing in 15 matches.

“The ICC is committed to working to uphold integrity in cricket. As you would expect we will again take the contents of the programme and any allegations it may make seriously and will investigate fully. However, I must refute the assertion that cricket does not take the issue of corruption seriously, we have more resources than ever before working to rid our sport of corruption,” it said.

The investigation has already commenced, according to the ICC.

“The investigation into these allegations has already commenced and will run alongside a number of other live unrelated investigations. When considering the claims, we will work with professional independent betting analysts.

“As with the first programme we have, and will continue to ask for the cooperation of the broadcaster. We have made repeated efforts to engage with the broadcaster as it can play such a crucial part in the full and thorough investigation it has called for.

“We do welcome the commitment from the broadcaster to share the files with Interpol and, I hope, other law enforcement agencies who can act upon the information and support us in ridding the sport of these criminals.”

