A.R. Rehman hails working with SRK as ‘interesting’

Famed music maestro A.R. Rehman has termed working with Bollywood great Shah Rukh Khan on a music venture as an ‘interesting experience’.



The Oscar-winning composer recently collaborated with SRK on ‘Jai hind hind, Jai India’, the official song for Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.

The song is written by Gulzar and composed by Rahman.

“Gulzarji and I are extremely excited to share with you our latest song ‘Jai Hind Hind, Jai India’. Having Shah Rukh join us made it even more interesting,” Rahman said in a statement.

He added, “I hope you enjoy the music video produced by our young team. It is a music video that my team and I have created after nearly two decades of having created ‘Vande Mataram’. ‘Jai India’ has given me the privilege of singing in India’s honour as we get ready to host the Hockey World Cup in Odisha next month.”

The song and the official video will be releasing by the end of the month.

Rahman will also perform it live at the opening ceremony on November 27.