PTA extends deadline to block unregistered mobile phones

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to extend the deadline of implementation of Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) until further notice.



A statement issued by PTA say, "Keeping in view the requests from mobile device consumers and stakeholders, and to create further awareness for general public, the authority has decided to extend the deadline of implementation of Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) until further notice."

Mobile Device consumers can continue using DIRBS facility to verify status of mobile device’s IMEI(s).

Users can know the IMEI of their mobile device by dialing *#06#.

To verify mobile device status, users will send device’s IMEI number to 8484 via SMS, or PTA website or by downloading DIRBS android mobile application from Google Play Store.

In line with Telecommunication Policy 2015, PTA developed a Device Identification Registration & Blocking System (DIRBS) for facilitation of general public.