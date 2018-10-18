Thu October 18, 2018
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to earn livelihood

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Five million in five years

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Business

REUTERS
October 18, 2018

Government seeks to renegotiate LNG terminal deals - minister

 Pakistan’s new government will seek to renegotiate agreements for two liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminals, the country’s petroleum minister said on Thursday.

Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the previous government agreed to pay too much on the terminal deals with Pakistani conglomorate Engro Corp for the terminals in Karachi, only one of which has been built.

“The decision is that this will be renegotiated with the parties,” Khan said. 

ICAP clarifies reports on rejecting privatization of DISCOs in the power sector

Pakistan to become energy sufficient country soon: Omar Ayub

Annual election of PPMA for the year 2018-19 held

Federal cabinet approves gas tariff hike

Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed are good but lack star power: Syed Noor

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Editor Guild of India salutes courage shown by women, asks MJ Akbar to withdraw case

Watch outstanding delivery which earns Mir Hamza his first Test scalp

Video: Azhar Ali's astonishing run-out mirrors Ian Bell's dismissal from the past

After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

