Shahid Afridi hails ‘real gem’ Abbas after five-wicket haul vs Australia

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi lavished praise on Mohammad Abbas after his scintillating bowling spell against Australia in the ongoing second Test.

Afridi took to Twitter on Wednesday to appreciate the bowling sensation.

He further said that Pakistan should extend the lead by more than 400 runs to win the second Test.

“Brilliant bowling Mohammad Abbas. We have found a real gem in him, really hope he continues to perform this way. Wonderful work on UAE pitches. Pakistan should aim for a lead in excess of 400, we have the bowling to win this one. Keep going strong boys!,” Afridi tweeted

Abbas finished with five for 33 to bowl out Australia for a paltry 145 to give Pakistan a 137-run lead in the first innings on the second day at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Pakistan stretched that lead to 281 as they were 144 for two at close, with Azhar Ali not out on 54 for his first half century in the series and Haris Sohail was 17 not out.

With eight wickets in hand Pakistan were in a great position to force a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after the first Test ended in a fighting draw in Dubai last week.



