Wed October 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US
Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt
Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Pakistan

APP
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM Imran Khan discusses economic issues with business leaders

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of Council of Business Leaders organised by the Ministry of Commerce today at PM Office, Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday met his council of business leaders and discussed with them proposals for strengthening the country's economy, development of industrial, agriculture and IT sectors and ways to boost exports.

Apart from Finance Minister Asad Umar, Advisor to the prime minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Chairman BOI, Governor SBP senior officials the council members included Muhammad Ali Tabba, Bashir Ali Muhammad, Saqib Shirazi, Ms. Samina Rizwan, Babar Badat, Khawar Anwer Khawja and other leading businessmen.

A press release from the PM Office said the business leaders identified the issues confronting the government and presented proposals to strengthen the national economy.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistan emerged stronger from tribulations, COAS Gen. Bajwa tells Italian leadership

Pakistan emerged stronger from tribulations, COAS Gen. Bajwa tells Italian leadership
Two workers succumb to injuries after falling off Karachi building

Two workers succumb to injuries after falling off Karachi building
Supreme Court disqualifies two PML-N senators over dual nationality

Supreme Court disqualifies two PML-N senators over dual nationality
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Load More load more

Spotlight

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
Sarfraz happy to respond to criticism with innings of 94

Sarfraz happy to respond to criticism with innings of 94
After MJ Akbar, another Indian politician accused of sexual misconduct

After MJ Akbar, another Indian politician accused of sexual misconduct

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral