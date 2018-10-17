PM Imran Khan discusses economic issues with business leaders

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday met his council of business leaders and discussed with them proposals for strengthening the country's economy, development of industrial, agriculture and IT sectors and ways to boost exports.



Apart from Finance Minister Asad Umar, Advisor to the prime minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Chairman BOI, Governor SBP senior officials the council members included Muhammad Ali Tabba, Bashir Ali Muhammad, Saqib Shirazi, Ms. Samina Rizwan, Babar Badat, Khawar Anwer Khawja and other leading businessmen.

A press release from the PM Office said the business leaders identified the issues confronting the government and presented proposals to strengthen the national economy.