Mon October 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
White-collar crime

White-collar crime
By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

World

REUTERS
October 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

JP Morgan and Ford cancel plans for Saudi investor event

NEW YORK: JP Morgan & Chase Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon and Ford Motor Co Chairman Bill Ford canceled plans to attend a Saudi investor conference, the companies said on Sunday, the latest such high-profile announcements after the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The cancellations could add pressure on other U.S. firms like Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Mastercard Inc and Bank of America Corp to reconsider their plans to attend the investor event.

Neither JP Morgan nor Ford would elaborate on the reasons for the decision not to attend the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh later this month, and did not comment on whether concerns about the disappearance of Khashoggi were a factor. 

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and Washington Post columnist critical of Riyadh´s policies, disappeared on Oct. 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Turkey believes he was murdered and his body removed. Saudi Arabia has denied that. The investment summit in Riyadh typically attracts executives from some of the world´s largest companies and media organizations.

But it has rapidly become a vehicle for those firms to express their concerns over Khashoggi´s disappearance. 

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened "severe punishment" if it turns out Khashoggi was killed in the consulate, although he said Washington would be "punishing" itself if it halted military sales to Riyadh.

Major news organizations such as CNN, the Financial Times, the New York Times, CNBC and Bloomberg have pulled out of the conference.

The Fox Business Network, the lone Western news outlet still heading to the conference, told Reuters on Sunday it was reviewing that decision.

Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi, Viacom Inc CEO Bob Bakish and billionaire Steve Case, one of the founders of AOL, said they were no longer going.

Goldman Sachs, Mastercard and Bank of America did not respond to requests on Sunday on whether they were still attending the event.

Citigroup Inc and Credit Suisse Group AG declined to comment on Sunday on their plans.

Bill Winters, CEO of Asia, Africa and Middle East-focused bank Standard Chartered Plc was still planning to go, the company said on Sunday.

The absence of media and technology executives is likely to case a shadow over the three-day event, dubbed "Davos in the Desert." 

It has become the biggest show for investors to promote Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman´s reform vision." Whilst it is disappointing that some speakers and partners have pulled out, we are looking forward to welcoming thousands of speakers, moderators and guests from all over the world to Riyadh," a Future Investment Initiative representative said last week.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

British royals arrive on landmark trip Down Under

British royals arrive on landmark trip Down Under
Saudi Arabia vows retaliation if sanctions imposed

Saudi Arabia vows retaliation if sanctions imposed
Indian minister denies #MeToo claims

Indian minister denies #MeToo claims
First kids´ TV show about sexual harassment being made: Italian broadcaster

First kids´ TV show about sexual harassment being made: Italian broadcaster
Load More load more

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
11 female filmmakers sign note urging Bollywood not to work with sexual harassers

11 female filmmakers sign note urging Bollywood not to work with sexual harassers

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction

Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed