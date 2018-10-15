By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

ISLAMABAD: According to unofficial results received on Sunday after a daylong polling on all 11 National Assembly and 24 provincial assemblies constituencies, PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured more seats.

The by-elections were held in the 11 National Assembly constituencies, including, NA-35 Bannu, NA-53 Islamabad, NA-56 Attock, NA-60 Rawalpindi, NA-63 Rawalpindi, NA-65 Chakwal, NA-69 Gujrat, NA-103 Faisalabad, NA-124 Lahore, NA-131 Lahore and NA-243 Karachi East.

In a neck to neck competition with PML-N, the PTI won four seats, which include: NA-53, NA-60, NA-63 and NA-243.

According to unofficial results, PML-N took home the four NA seats of the following constituencies; NA-56, NA-103, NA-131 and NA-124 .

While Pakistan Muslim League (Q) secured two seats, NA- 65 , NA-69 and MMA also bagged one seat from Bannu NA 35.

Number of NA seats increased

According to unofficial results, four more NA seats added to PTI's number, its ally party, PML-Q’s seats went up by two, while PML-N’s number of seats increased by four and MMA got another NA seat to increase number.

PTI failed to retain Three NA seats



The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has failed to retain three National Assembly constituencies that it won in the July 25 polls.



Following are the unofficial results of all NA seats:

NA-35 Bannu: Zahid Akram Durrani wins

MMA's Zahid Akram Durrani won the seat by acquiring 60,944 votes against PTI's Naseem Ali Shah who bagged 37,489 votes. The seat was won by PTI chief Imran Khan in the July 25 polls.

NA-53, Islamabad: Ali Nawaz wins

PTI candidate Ali Nawaz Awan won by begging 50,943 against PML-N 's Waqar Ahmed who falls behind with 32,313 votes.

NA-56, Attock: Malik Sohail Khan wins the seat

Malik Sohail Khan of PML-N won by securing 1,28,499 votes against PTI's Malik Khurram Ali who was second with over 86,906 votes.

NA-60, Rawalpindi: Sheikh Rashid Shafiq wins

Sheikh Rashid Shafique won by securing 44,483 votes against PML-N’s Sajjad Khan who stood second by begging 43,836 votes.

NA-63 Rawalpindi: Mansoor Hayat wins

PTI's Mansoor Hayat won by begging 71,782 votes against PML-N's Aqeel Malik got 45,490 votes.

NA-65, Chakwal: Chaudhry Salik Hussain wins

PML leader Chaudhry Salik Hussain, son of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain acquired 100, 917 votes to win against TLP's candidate who acquired 32, 326 votes.

NA-69 Gujrat: Moonis Elahi win

PML leader Moonis Elahi emerged as victorious with 65,759 votes against PML-N candidateImran Zafar who bagged 14,956 votes to stood second.

NA-103 Faisalabad: Ali Gohar wins

PML-N's Ali Gohar won the seat by begging 76,626 votes against PTI's Saad Ullah who stood behind with 63,583 votes.

NA-124, Lahore: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi wins

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi won by securing 80, 789 votes against PTI's Ghulam Mahiuddin who stood second with 33, 256 votes.

NA 131, Lahore: Khawaja Saad Rafique wins

PML-N's Khawaja Saad Rafique won by begging 60,476 votes against PTI's Humayun Akhtar who secured 50,445 to stand second in the constituency that was won by PTI's chief Imran Khan in the July 25 polls.

NA-243, Karachi: Alamgir Khan wins

PTI leader Muhammad Alamgir Khan won by securing 37,035 votes against MQM's Amir Chishti who has acquired 15,434 votes.







24 PROVINCIAL ASSEMBLIES SEATS



Unofficial results received on Sunday from all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats from across Pakistan.

In Punjab, the by-elections were held for 11 seats, out of which the PML-N won six seats, PTI stood runner-up with three seats and two seats were won by independents.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf secured six seats, two were won by Awami National Party (ANP), and the PML-N bagged one seat.

In Sindh, by-polls were held on PS-30 and PS-87 constituencies, and both were won by Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP).

In Balochistan, one seat was won by Balochistan National Party (BAP) while the other was won by an independent.

Number of Seats Increased

PML-N won six more seats In Punjab as compared to four of the PTI's, while independents emerged victorious from two constituencies. The PTI won PP-87 constituency unopposed, while the PML-N won PP-3, PP-22 and PP-118, which were won by the PTI in the July 25 general election.

Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial assemblies seats

PS-30: PPP's Syed Ahmed Raza Shah Jeelani won by acquiring 32,233 votes against GDA's Syed Muharram Ali Shah who stood second by begging 20733 votes .

PS-87: PPP's Muhammad Sajid won by taking 32,241 against PTI's Qadir Bux Khan Gabol who secured 12,448 votes.

PB-35: Independent candidate Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan won by securing 13,155 while BAP's Sardar Noor Ahmed stood runner-up with 9,870.

PB-40: BNP's Muhammad Akbar won the by-polls, while an independent candidate Mir Shafiqur Rehman Mengal secured the second slot.

PP-3: PML-N's Iftikhar Ahmed Khan won with 43,259 votes to his credit. PTI's Muhammad Akbar Khan stood second in the race by securing 43,032 votes.

PP-27: PML-N's Nasir Mehmood won by bagging 61,542 votes. PTI’s Shahnawaz Raja stood runner-up with 60,886 votes.

PP-87: PTI's Malik Ahmad Khan was elected unopposed.

PP-103: PML-N's Jafar Ali won PP-103 by-polls by securing 39,512 votes. He was followed by PTI's Shamsher Haider who attained 33,373votes.

PP-118: Independent candidate Chaudhry Bilal Asghar won PP-118 by-polls with 55,286 votes. He was followed by PTI’s Asad Zaman, who secured 50,097 votes.

PP-164: PML-N's Sohail Shaukat Butt emerged victorious in PP-164 by-election by securing 34,608 votes. He was followed by PTI's Yousuf Ali with 27,047 votes.

PP-165: PML-N's Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar won by bagging 37,911 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results. PTI's Mohammad Mansha Sindhu stood runner-up with 32,169 votes.

PP-201: PTI's Samsam Bukhari won by-polls in PP-201 Sahiwal with 54,699 votes, he was followed by PML-N's Muhammad Tufail, who secured 47,675 votes.

PP-222: Independent candidate Qasim Abbas Khan won by bagging 36,190 votes. PTI's Sohail Ahmed Noon followed Khan with 30,160 votes.

PP-261: PTI’s Fawaz Ahmed won with 29,526 votes against PPP's Makhdoom Hassan Raza Hashim, who bagged 14,995 votes.

PP-272: PTI’s Zahra Batool won by-polls with 27,752 votes against independent candidate Syed Haroon Ahmed Sultan who secured 18,853.

PP-292: PML-N's Sardar Awais Leghari won by attaining 32,059 votes, against PTI's Sardar Maqsood Laghari stood runner-up with 21,367 votes.

PK-3: PML-N's Sardar Khan won with 16,859 votes, while PTI's Sajid Ali stood second with 15,696 votes.

PK-7: ANP’s Waqar Ahmad Khan won by securing 13,997 votes. PTI's Fazal Maula followed Khan with 13,663 votes.

PK-44: PTI's Aqibullah Khan won with 18,723 votes. He was followed by ANP's Ghulam Hassan, who secured 17,093 votes.

PK-53: PTI’s Muhammad Abdul Salam won with 19,192 votes. ANP’s Ahmed Khan stood second with 19,131 votes.

PK-61: PTI's Mohammad Ibrahim Khattak won by attaining 14,713 votes. He was followed by ANP's Noor Alam Khan with 9,466 votes.

PK-64: PTI’s Liaquat Khan won securing 22,775 votes. ANP’s Mohammad Shahid stood runner-up with 9,560 votes.

PK-78: ANP's Samar Haroon Bilour won by attaining 20,916 votes. PTI’s Muhammad Irfan Abdul Salman followed Bilour with 16,819 votes.

PK-97: PTI's Faisal Amin Khan won by bagging 18,124 votes. He was followed by PPP's Farhan Afzal Malik, who secured 7,952 votes.

PK-99: PTI's Aghaz Ikramullah Gandapur won by securing 33,289 votes. The independent candidate Fatehullah Khan stood runner-up in the race with 24,976 votes.

Party Position





