Mon October 15, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 15, 2018

BY-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

According to unofficial results received on Sunday from  all 24  Provincial Assemblies seats from across Pakistan, PTI and  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured more seats.

In Punjab, the by-elections were held for 11 seats, out of which the PML-N won six seats, PTI stood runner-up with three seats and two seats were won by independents.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf secured six seats, two were won by Awami National Party (ANP), and the PML-N bagged one seat.

In Sindh, by-polls were held on PS-30 and PS-87 constituencies, and both were won by Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP).

In Balochistan, one seat was won by Balochistan National Party (BAP) while the other was won by an independent.

Number of Seats Increased

PML-N won six more seats In Punjab as compared to four of the PTI's, while independents emerged victorious from two constituencies. The PTI won PP-87 constituency unopposed, while the PML-N won PP-3, PP-22 and PP-118, which were won by the PTI in the July 25 general election.

Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial assemblies seats

PS-30: PPP's Syed Ahmed Raza Shah Jeelani won by acquiring 32,233 votes against GDA's Syed Muharram Ali Shah who stood second by begging 20733 votes .

PS-87: PPP's Muhammad Sajid won by taking 32,241 against PTI's Qadir Bux Khan Gabol who secured 12,448 votes.

PB-35: Independent candidate Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan won by securing 13,155 while BAP's Sardar Noor Ahmed stood runner-up with 9,870.

PB-40: BNP's Muhammad Akbar won the by-polls, while an independent candidate Mir Shafiqur Rehman Mengal secured the second slot.

PP-3: PML-N's Iftikhar Ahmed Khan won with 43,259 votes to his credit. PTI's Muhammad Akbar Khan stood second in the race by securing 43,032 votes.

PP-27: PML-N's Nasir Mehmood won by bagging 61,542 votes. PTI’s Shahnawaz Raja stood runner-up with 60,886 votes.

PP-87: PTI's Malik Ahmad Khan was elected unopposed.

PP-103: PML-N's Jafar Ali won PP-103 by-polls by securing 39,512 votes. He was followed by PTI's Shamsher Haider who attained 33,373votes.

PP-118: Independent candidate Chaudhry Bilal Asghar won PP-118 by-polls with 55,286 votes. He was followed by PTI’s Asad Zaman, who secured 50,097 votes.

PP-164: PML-N's Sohail Shaukat Butt emerged victorious in PP-164 by-election by securing 34,608 votes. He was followed by PTI's Yousuf Ali with 27,047 votes.

PP-165: PML-N's Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar won by bagging 37,911 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results. PTI's Mohammad Mansha Sindhu stood runner-up with 32,169 votes.

PP-201: PTI's Samsam Bukhari won by-polls in PP-201 Sahiwal with 54,699 votes, he was followed by PML-N's Muhammad Tufail, who secured 47,675 votes.

PP-222: Independent candidate Qasim Abbas Khan won by bagging 36,190 votes. PTI's Sohail Ahmed Noon followed Khan with 30,160 votes.

PP-261: PTI’s Fawaz Ahmed won with 29,526 votes against PPP's Makhdoom Hassan Raza Hashim, who bagged 14,995 votes.

PP-272: PTI’s Zahra Batool won by-polls with 27,752 votes against independent candidate Syed Haroon Ahmed Sultan who secured 18,853.

PP-292: PML-N's Sardar Awais Leghari won by attaining 32,059 votes, against PTI's Sardar Maqsood Laghari stood runner-up with 21,367 votes.

PK-3: PML-N's Sardar Khan won with 16,859 votes, while PTI's Sajid Ali stood second with 15,696 votes.

PK-7: ANP’s Waqar Ahmad Khan won by securing 13,997 votes. PTI's Fazal Maula followed Khan with 13,663 votes.

PK-44: PTI's Aqibullah Khan won with 18,723 votes. He was followed by ANP's Ghulam Hassan, who secured 17,093 votes.

PK-53: PTI’s Muhammad Abdul Salam won with 19,192 votes. ANP’s Ahmed Khan stood second with 19,131 votes.

PK-61: PTI's Mohammad Ibrahim Khattak won by attaining 14,713 votes. He was followed by ANP's Noor Alam Khan with 9,466 votes.

PK-64: PTI’s Liaquat Khan won securing 22,775 votes. ANP’s Mohammad Shahid stood runner-up with 9,560 votes.

PK-78: ANP's Samar Haroon Bilour won by attaining 20,916 votes. PTI’s Muhammad Irfan Abdul Salman followed Bilour with 16,819 votes.

PK-97: PTI's Faisal Amin Khan won by bagging 18,124 votes. He was followed by PPP's Farhan Afzal Malik, who secured 7,952 votes.

PK-99: PTI's Aghaz Ikramullah Gandapur won by securing 33,289 votes. The independent candidate Fatehullah Khan stood runner-up in the race with 24,976 votes.



