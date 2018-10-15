



ISLAMABAD: According to unofficial results received on Sunday after a daylong polling on all 11 National Assembly seats, PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured four seats each.

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

In a neck to neck competition with PML-N, the PTI won four seats, which include: NA-53, NA-60, NA-63 and NA-243.

According to unofficial results, PML-N took home the four NA seats of the following constituencies; NA-56, NA-103, NA-131 and NA-124 .

While Pakistan Muslim League (Q) secured two seats, NA- 65 , NA-69 and MMA also bagged one seat from Bannu NA 35.



Following are the unofficial results of all NA seats:



NA-35 Bannu: Zahid Akram Durrani wins

MMA's Zahid Akram Durrani won the seat by acquiring 60,944 votes against PTI's Naseem Ali Shah who bagged 37,489 votes. The seat was won by PTI chief Imran Khan in the July 25 polls.



NA-53, Islamabad: Ali Nawaz wins

PTI candidate Ali Nawaz Awan won by begging 50,943 against PML-N 's Waqar Ahmed who falls behind with 32,313 votes.



NA-56, Attock: Malik Sohail Khan wins the seat

Malik Sohail Khan of PML-N won by securing 1,28,499 votes against PTI's Malik Khurram Ali who was second with over 86,906 votes.



NA-60, Rawalpindi: Sheikh Rashid Shafiq wins

Sheikh Rashid Shafique won by securing 44,483 votes against PML-N’s Sajjad Khan who stood second by begging 43,836 votes.



NA-63 Rawalpindi: Mansoor Hayat wins

PTI's Mansoor Hayat won by begging 71,782 votes against PML-N's Aqeel Malik got 45,490 votes.

NA-65, Chakwal: Chaudhry Salik Hussain wins

PML leader Chaudhry Salik Hussain, son of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain acquired 100, 917 votes to win against TLP's candidate who acquired 32, 326 votes.



NA-69 Gujrat: Moonis Elahi win

PML leader Moonis Elahi emerged as victorious with 65,759 votes against PML-N candidateImran Zafar who bagged 14,956 votes to stood second.



NA-103 Faisalabad: Ali Gohar wins

PML-N's Ali Gohar won the seat by begging 76,626 votes against PTI's Saad Ullah who stood behind with 63,583 votes.



NA-124, Lahore: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi wins

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi won by securing 80, 789 votes against PTI's Ghulam Mahiuddin who stood second with 33, 256 votes.

NA 131, Lahore: Khawaja Saad Rafique wins

PML-N's Khawaja Saad Rafique won by begging 60,476 votes against PTI's Humayun Akhtar who secured 50,445 to stand second in the constituency that was won by PTI's chief Imran Khan in the July 25 polls.



NA-243, Karachi: Alamgir Khan wins

PTI leader Muhammad Alamgir Khan won by securing 37,035 votes against MQM's Amir Chishti who has acquired 15,434 votes.

