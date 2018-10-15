Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The by-election results have changed the party position in the National Assembly. Now the opposition numbers have increased by five more seats, while the ruling alliance secured six more seats.
By-elections were held on total 35 National and provincial assembly seats. The PTI had a major upset, as voters in two constituencies – NA-131 Lahore and NA-35 Bannu – changed their mind and elected members of the opposition parties. These seats were won by PTI Chairman Imran Khan just two months back in the general election.
The PTI number of seats in the National Assembly has increased by four, its ally party, PML-Q’s seats went up by two, PML-N’s number of seats increased by four, and MMA got one more seat in the NA.
