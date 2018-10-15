Mon October 15, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 15, 2018

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

LAHORE: The by-election results have changed the party position in the National Assembly. Now the opposition numbers have increased by five more seats, while the ruling alliance secured six more seats.

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-elections were held on total 35 National and provincial assembly seats. The PTI had a major upset, as voters in two constituencies – NA-131 Lahore and NA-35 Bannu – changed their mind and elected members of the opposition parties. These seats were won by PTI Chairman Imran Khan just two months back in the general election.

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

The PTI number of seats in the National Assembly has increased by four, its ally party, PML-Q’s seats went up by two, PML-N’s number of seats increased by four, and MMA got one more seat in the NA.


