Tue October 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran
Country to face worst gas shortage in winter

Country to face worst gas shortage in winter

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Villain ´Venom´ is North American box office hero

LOS ANGELES: Superhero blockbuster "Venom" saved the day at the North American box office this weekend, pulling in more than $80 million in ticket sales, industry data showed on Monday.

The film, a Spider-Man spinoff marking the official launch of Sony´s Marvel Universe, stars Tom Hardy as a journalist who becomes the host for an alien symbiote that gives him superpowers.

The character is a villain in the "Spider-Man" comic book world.

Industry tracker Exhibitor Relations said the film took in $80.3 million.

That was enough to break October´s opening weekend record by more than $20 million, said another industry tracker, Box Office Mojo.

Another new release took second place. Musical romance "A Star Is Born" earned $42.9 million over the three-day weekend, Exhibitor Relations said.

The third remake of the 1937 film of the same name, it marks Bradley Cooper´s directing debut. He also stars as a musician who discovers and falls in love with a young singer played by pop superstar Lady Gaga.

Third place went to Warner Bros´s "Smallfoot," with earnings of $14.4 million in its second weekend. The comic family animation tells the story of a group of Yeti who come across a human, with voicing by Channing Tatum, LeBron James and Danny DeVito.

Coming in fourth was last weekend´s champion, Universal´s "Night School," whose earnings dropped $15 million to $12.5 million this weekend.

The raucous comedy stars Kevin Hart as one student in a class of misfits working toward high school diplomas under the firm tutelage of Tiffany Haddish.

Fifth place went to Universal´s family-friendly offering "The House With a Clock in Its Walls," which slipped from third place last weekend with takings of $7.3 million.

Rounding out this weekend´s top 10 were:

"A Simple Favor" ($3.4 million)

"The Nun" ($2.7 million)

"Crazy Rich Asians" ($2.2 million)

"Hell Fest" ($2.1 million)

"The Predator" ($947,000)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Rishi Kapoor cosying up in US with Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre

Rishi Kapoor cosying up in US with Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre
Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Load More load more

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Ronaldo´s not easy to replace, says Juve sporting director

Ronaldo´s not easy to replace, says Juve sporting director
Rishi Kapoor cosying up in US with Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre

Rishi Kapoor cosying up in US with Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre

Photos & Videos

Trump says America owes Kavanaugh apology after Supreme Court battle

Trump says America owes Kavanaugh apology after Supreme Court battle
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape