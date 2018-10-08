Hrithik Roshan speaks out on sexual harassment allegations against Vikas Bahl

Following the allegations of sexual misconduct placed on Indian director Vikas Bahl, several had made Hrithik Roshan a target of censure for starring in the accused’s next film Super 30.



The 44-year-old actor was asked on his take regarding the matter by HuffPost India to which he replied saying: “Let me get updated and I will get back to you."

However, the Bang Bang actor has now issued a statement on his official Twitter asserting that he stands with the victims of abuse and upheld wrongdoers should be penalized.

“It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to only sporadic information,” read his statement.

Furthermore, the actor stated: “I have requested the producers of Super 30 to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be.”

He went on to empathize with the alleged victims saying: “This is not to be hushed or brushed under the carpet. All proven offenders must be punished and all exploited people must be empowered and given strength to speak up.”

Earlier on Sunday, news had started circulating of Kanagana Ranaut accusing Vikas Bahl, director of her film Queen of making her uncomfortable.

He had earlier been instigated in a case of sexual harassment involving one of the female workers on his film sets as well, in 2016.