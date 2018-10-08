Mon October 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Change

Change
Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS
PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption

PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption
Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia

Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia
Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan speaks out on sexual harassment allegations against Vikas Bahl

Following the allegations of sexual misconduct placed on Indian director Vikas Bahl, several had made Hrithik Roshan a target of censure for starring in the accused’s next film Super 30.

The 44-year-old actor was asked on his take regarding the matter by HuffPost India to which he replied saying: “Let me get updated and I will get back to you."

However, the Bang Bang actor has now issued a statement on his official Twitter asserting that he stands with the victims of abuse and upheld wrongdoers should be penalized.

“It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to only sporadic information,” read his statement.

Furthermore, the actor stated: “I have requested the producers of Super 30 to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be.”

He went on to empathize with the alleged victims saying: “This is not to be hushed or brushed under the carpet. All proven offenders must be punished and all exploited people must be empowered and given strength to speak up.”

Earlier on Sunday, news had started circulating of Kanagana Ranaut accusing Vikas Bahl, director of her film Queen of making her uncomfortable.

He had earlier been instigated in a case of sexual harassment involving one of the female workers on his film sets as well, in 2016.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Teefa in Trouble screened at Chinese film festival

Teefa in Trouble screened at Chinese film festival
Fatima Bhutto defends African women, calls out Melania Trump on 'colonial' attire

Fatima Bhutto defends African women, calls out Melania Trump on 'colonial' attire

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro
Abishek Bachchan unveils his and Aishwarya's love story

Abishek Bachchan unveils his and Aishwarya's love story

Load More load more

Spotlight

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Hrithik Roshan speaks out on sexual harassment allegations against Vikas Bahl

Hrithik Roshan speaks out on sexual harassment allegations against Vikas Bahl
Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women

Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women
Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro