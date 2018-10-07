Sun October 07, 2018
World

Web Desk
October 7, 2018

Watch how Melania distances herself from Trump’s tweets

CAIRO: US First Lady Melania Trump on Saturday disowned President Donald Trump’s viewpoints stating that she disagrees with most of his tweets.

"I don´t always agree what he thinks and I tell him that", Mrs Trump briefed to the press. 

"I give him my honest opinion and honest advice and sometimes he listens, and sometimes he doesn't," she added.

The statement came off in a wrap up speech as she finished the Egypt leg of her tour with a visit to the Giza pyramids near Cairo in her Africa tour— which also took in Ghana, Malawai, Kenya— remarking that the trips were intended to “show the world that we care” ahead of reports citing President Trump’s degrading comments against African nations and Haiti.

She wiped away the comments with "nobody discussed that with me and I never heard him saying those comments", putting forth her own voice.

“I have my own voice and my opinions and it´s very important for me that I express what I feel", she added.

The low-key tour came to an end as her husband was set to score a big political win after days of acrimonious deadlock inside and outside the Senate over his Supreme Court pick, AFP reported.

