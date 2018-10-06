Sat October 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door

Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door
Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed

Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed
Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish

Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish
Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?

What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?
PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman
Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched

Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now
Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

World

AFP
October 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dutch scramble F-16s after airline passenger scare

The Hague -The Dutch air force scrambled two F-16 fighter jets to escort a flight from Abu Dhabi to Amsterdam after an onboard fight broke out with an aggressive American passenger, authorities said Saturday.

"A 29-year-old American man became aggressive after being asked by a purser to return to his seat," Joanna Helmonds said.

"A scuffle broke out and the cabin crew, together with other passengers managed to restrain the man," she told AFP, declining to name the airline or flight.

A number of passengers were lightly wounded including two passengers who were given black eyes, said Helmonds.

The plane was then given special clearance to land immediately at Schiphol airport with police arresting the man shortly afterwards.

Helmonds said the man was examined at the airport and officers determined that he came across as disorientated.

The man has been admitted to a psychiatric institution for observation, she said.

Although on high alert, Dutch fighter jets -- which are armed with air-to-air missiles -- are only scrambled in highly unusual cases, the Dutch air force said Saturday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Jet suit racing set to take flight in 2019

Jet suit racing set to take flight in 2019
#Metoo in Europe: New laws on consent and catcalling

#Metoo in Europe: New laws on consent and catcalling
Pompeo eyes progress over Trump-Kim summit on Asia trip

Pompeo eyes progress over Trump-Kim summit on Asia trip
US Senate poised to confirm Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh

US Senate poised to confirm Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh
Load More load more

Spotlight

I want to dance, act in a Bollywood film: Will Smith

I want to dance, act in a Bollywood film: Will Smith

Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies

Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies
Saudi crown prince dismisses Trump remarks about reliance on US

Saudi crown prince dismisses Trump remarks about reliance on US
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Moment when Shehbaz Sharif almost fell down while boarding APC

Moment when Shehbaz Sharif almost fell down while boarding APC
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody