Fri October 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai

FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai
PML-N regaining grip in Punjab

PML-N regaining grip in Punjab
Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC

Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout
Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018
Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news

Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news
The power of LNG

The power of LNG
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

World

AFP
October 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ISS astronauts return to Earth amid US-Russia tensions

ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN: Two American astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut returned to Earth on Thursday wrapping up a six-month mission at the International Space Station as tensions between Washington and Moscow threaten a rare area of cooperation.

NASA astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold and Oleg Artemyev of Roscosmos touched down on steppe land southeast of the Kazakh town of Dzhezkazgan at the expected time of 1145 GMT.

The landing came with Russian and US officials investigating the appearance of a mysterious hole in a Russian space craft docked at the orbiting station.

Detected in August, the hole caused an air leak on the ISS but was quickly sealed up.

This week the outspoken chief of the Russian space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, said investigators believed the small hole had been made deliberately and was not a manufacturing defect.

The official, who was placed under US sanctions over the Ukraine crisis in 2014, also bemoaned "problems" in the Russian space agency´s cooperation with NASA that he attributed to interference from unnamed American officials.

Last month the Russian daily Kommersant reported that an investigation had probed the possibility that US astronauts deliberately drilled the hole in order to get a sick colleague sent back home -- something Russian officials later denied.

ISS commander Feustel has called the suggestion that the crew was somehow involved "embarrassing" and NASA on Wednesday expressed doubts over the theory that the hole was the result of sabotage.

The US space agency said that ruling out defects "does not necessarily mean the hole was created intentionally or with mal-intent."

ISS astronauts are planning a spacewalk in November to gather more information on the hole.

The ISS is one of the few areas of tight Russia-US cooperation that had until now remained unaffected by the slump in ties, including after Washington´s sanctions against Russia over Ukraine and other crises.

Earlier the ISS hosted the usual emotional goodbyes as the returning trio left Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency, NASA´s Serena AuÃ±Ã³n-Chancellor and Roscosmos´ Sergey Prokopyev waiting for the next three-person crew´s arrival.

The next launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan is scheduled for next Thursday.

US astronaut Richard Arnold, gestures while smiling shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-08 space capsule about 150 km | Photo Credit: AFP

- ´Glory days in hot sun´ -

The crew was all smiles on return to Earth, with Artemyev first out of the descent module and shown tucking into a fruit and vegetable feast that included a giant cantaloupe melon in footage broadcast by Roscosmos.

He also wrote "spasibo" (thank you) and signed his name on the craft in chalk.

Feustel, 53, invoked Hollywood comedy actor Jack Black´s character Nacho Libre as he tweeted farewell to life on the space station.

"I have had my ´glory days in the hot sun´ and now it´s time to come home," he wrote late Wednesday in a tweet that included a photo of the sun taken from the ISS.

While he was on his third mission in space, 47-year-old Artemyev and 54-year-old Arnold had previously only served on one mission each.

Their journey that began with a blastoff from Baikonur in March was particularly poignant for Arnold, who during his debut mission in 2009 helped build the space station he has now spent 197 days living in.

While aboard the ISS, Arnold, who has a teaching background, gave lessons on space that Sharon Christa McAuliffe -- one of seven crew members killed in the Space Shuttle Challenger accident in 1986 -- had originally been supposed to teach.

In a NASA video, Arnold revealed that fellow educator McAuliffe´s death in an explosion just over a minute after the challenger crew blasted off was one of the things that prompted him to take up teaching.

"To me and for our nation it was really important (those lessons) weren´t lost," he said. 


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Full list of Nobel Peace Prize winners

Full list of Nobel Peace Prize winners
Aligarh University quietly removes Jinnah-Gandhi photos: report

Aligarh University quietly removes Jinnah-Gandhi photos: report
Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India
Load More load more

Spotlight

Juventus support Ronaldo as Nike ´deeply concerned´ by rape allegations

Juventus support Ronaldo as Nike ´deeply concerned´ by rape allegations
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Defamation case filed against Tanushree Dutta by far-right Hindu group

Defamation case filed against Tanushree Dutta by far-right Hindu group

Asim Azhar clarifies why thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Asim Azhar clarifies why thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Photos & Videos

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India
'Perwaz Hai Janoon': First Pakistani movie to be screened in Saudi Arabia

'Perwaz Hai Janoon': First Pakistani movie to be screened in Saudi Arabia