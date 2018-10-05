Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Minneapolis: Whatever US President Donald Trump does, he makes sure that he does it in the most bizarre way possible.



On Thursday, when he boarded Air Force One after addressing a rally in Minneapolis, he had toilet paper or something stuck to his shoe.

This became an instant topic of discussion on social media with users sharing his video with interesting captions.

It’s not clear if it was toilet paper, a napkin or just a sticky and persistent piece of paper, but whatever it was detached itself from his foot at the top of the staircase.

“If you haven't laughed yet today, here's a video of President Trump walking up the stairs to Air Force One with toilet paper stuck to his shoe,” one commented on social media.



