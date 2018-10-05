Fri October 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai

FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai
PML-N regaining grip in Punjab

PML-N regaining grip in Punjab
Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC

Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC
Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018
Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news

Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news
The power of LNG

The power of LNG
Pakistan facing $10 to $12 bn financing gap: IMF

Pakistan facing $10 to $12 bn financing gap: IMF
Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

World

Web Desk
October 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Minneapolis: Whatever US President Donald Trump does, he makes sure that he does it in the most bizarre way possible.

On Thursday, when he boarded Air Force One after addressing a rally in Minneapolis, he had toilet paper or something stuck to his shoe.

This became an instant topic of discussion on social media with users sharing his video with interesting captions.

It’s not clear if it was toilet paper, a napkin or just a sticky and persistent piece of paper, but whatever it was detached itself from his foot at the top of the staircase.

“If you haven't laughed yet today, here's a video of President Trump walking up the stairs to Air Force One with toilet paper stuck to his shoe,” one commented on social media.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India
Facebook exec appearance at Kavanaugh hearing irks workers

Facebook exec appearance at Kavanaugh hearing irks workers
Abuse victim sues Vatican in bid to identify predators

Abuse victim sues Vatican in bid to identify predators
Daily horoscope for Friday, October 5, 2018

Daily horoscope for Friday, October 5, 2018
Load More load more

Spotlight

Juventus support Ronaldo as Nike ´deeply concerned´ by rape allegations

Juventus support Ronaldo as Nike ´deeply concerned´ by rape allegations
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Defamation case filed against Tanushree Dutta by far-right Hindu group

Defamation case filed against Tanushree Dutta by far-right Hindu group

Middle-eastern designers, curators to collaborate for a modest fashion show

Middle-eastern designers, curators to collaborate for a modest fashion show

Photos & Videos

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house
Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp

Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!