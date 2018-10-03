Sony unleashes more surprises in‘Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse’ final trailer

The second trailer of Sony’s animation ‘Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse’ has made its way out exposing its entire Spider-hero squad.

Sony had unveiled the movie's first look back in June and now with this second trailer, Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse’ gives an extended look to what we’ll be seeing on December 14th when it hits the theatre.

The trailer opens with Peter Parker share his flashbacks from his past, from saving the world to falling in love, then saving the world again and again.

However, the movie is expected to have Spider-Man mentor a teenager from Brooklyn, N.Y., to become the next web-slinging superhero.

What makes you different is what makes you spider-man, and this latest trailer shows six Spider-heroes in the squad; Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), and even Spider-Ham (John Mulaney) to take on the world of Morales.

The trailer goes packed with many details, including an Easter egg to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man, and Jefferson using his police authority to embarrass his son in the trailer.



