Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: A Saudi delegation has held comprehensive meeting with Energy Minister Omar Ayub in Islamabad, desiring to invest in the alternative energy sector in Pakistan.

According to report, the visiting Saudi delegation, led by Riyadh’s adviser on energy Ahmad Hamid Ghamdi, is likely to sign Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) for oil and mineral sector investment and trade cooperation that would ultimately extend the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).





The Minister apprised the Saudi delegation of the power production and new hydropower projects in Pakistan, adding that there was a huge potential of investment in energy sector and assured that foreign investors will be facilitated at every level.

While, Saudi delegation also reportedly assured full cooperation for the resolution of problems faced by the energy sector in Pakistan.

The Saudi delegation also met PM’s Adviser on trade Abdul Razak Dawood and discussed ways to increase bilateral trade.